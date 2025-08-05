Rav Reuven Feinstein and Mariano Rivera Join CHAZAQ Tribute Dinner in Deal NJ

In a powerful tribute to Jewish education, unity, and innovation, CHAZAQ was honored at a memorable dinner held in Deal, NJ, graciously hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Joe Antebi. The evening brought together esteemed rabbinic figures, community leaders, and notable personalities, all united in their admiration for CHAZAQ’s life-changing outreach to Jewish public school students.

Among the evening’s distinguished guests was the Rosh Yeshiva of Staten Island, HaRav Reuven Feinstein shlit”a, who delivered heartfelt words of praise for CHAZAQ’s work. Rav Feinstein commended the organization’s efforts to guide thousands of Jewish youth toward Torah-true education, noting the profound spiritual impact CHAZAQ has had across the nation.

The event also featured a special appearance by Mariano Rivera, the legendary Yankees closer and baseball Hall of Famer, who is widely recognized as the greatest closer in the history of Major League Baseball. Rivera, who is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts through his own foundation for underprivileged children, spoke movingly about the importance of uplifting and empowering youth. “I am truly touched by CHAZAQ’s work,” Rivera said. “Helping young people find direction and purpose is the greatest victory of all.”

The evening was masterfully emceed by Harry Adjimi, who highlighted the shared mission of CHAZAQ and the Mariano Rivera Foundation in supporting at-risk and underserved youth. “It’s beautiful to see how different worlds can unite for a higher cause,” Adjimi remarked.

Adding to the evening’s inspiration, Rabbi David Ozeri spoke passionately about his personal involvement with CHAZAQ’s life-changing mission. He urged others to support and engage with the organization, describing it as a powerful force shaping the future of the Jewish people. “When you partner with CHAZAQ, you’re not just giving—you’re building generations,” he said.

The event took place at a stunning beachfront home, featuring an elegant atmosphere and a delicious array of cuisine that delighted the attendees. A siyum was made by Rabbi Shabes, followed by a joyous seudah that reflected the spirit of unity and purpose.

Rabbi Ilan Meirov, Director of CHAZAQ, inspired the crowd with a powerful message urging the community to recognize the urgency of uniting around CHAZAQ’s life-changing mission, which now impacts Jewish communities across the United States. He expressed deep gratitude to the attendees, many of whom traveled great distances—from Los Angeles and Florida to Queens and Lakewood, and even as far as Israel and Australia—to take part in the evening’s celebration.

In a groundbreaking announcement, Rabbi Meirov also unveiled CHAZAQ’s revolutionary AI-generated Shidduch platform—a cutting-edge initiative designed to transform the world of matchmaking. This innovation will be featured in the very near future in the “CHAZAQ Connections” shiduch division blending Torah values with modern technology to bring more successful and meaningful matches to the Jewish community.

As the sun set over the Atlantic, the message was clear: organizations like CHAZAQ are changing lives, one student at a time—and the support of dedicated individuals and communities is helping to ensure that no Jewish child is left behind.




























