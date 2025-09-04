NYC Crime Drops Overall In August As Shootings Hit Record Lows, But Murders Rise

Major crime in New York City fell again last month, with shootings and gunshot victims hitting all-time lows — even as murders rose, according to new NYPD data.

Citywide crime dropped 6.7 percent in August compared to the same month in 2024, driven by an 8.2 percent decline in robberies and a nearly 19 percent fall in burglaries. Felony assaults, grand larceny, and car thefts also decreased, police said.

Through the first eight months of 2025, the city recorded 489 shootings with 611 victims — the lowest totals since the NYPD began tracking such data, surpassing previous lows in 2018.

Despite those historic declines, murders spiked 33 percent in August, fueled by several deadly incidents in Manhattan and the Bronx. A gang-related shooting at a Bronx park on Aug. 23 left one person dead, a 17-year-old girl critically injured, and four others wounded.

The 47th Precinct in the Bronx continues to struggle with violence, recording a 50 percent increase in shootings this year, even as the borough overall reported declines. Shootings in Brooklyn also spiked early in the month, including a hookah lounge shooting that killed three and wounded nine.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch praised officers for driving down overall crime, citing a 22 percent reduction in transit crime compared to last year.

“Below ground on our subways, we have cut crime down to record-lows, excluding the pandemic years,” Tisch said. “Our strategy is working, and our cops are driving down crime.”

Mayor Eric Adams noted that murders are still down nearly 20 percent citywide through the first eight months of the year compared to 2024 — with 209 so far this year versus 260 last year.

“But even with the tremendous steps we’ve taken in making our city safer, we know that one crime is still one crime too many,” Adams said in a statement. “Thanks to the brave men and women of the NYPD, New York continues to be America’s safest big city.”

