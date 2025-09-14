MAMDANI VS. CUOMO: NY Gov. Hochul Endorses Socialist Mamdani As Reports Say Eric Adams Will Drop Out This Week

Governor Kathy Hochul waded into the New York City mayoral race Sunday with a full-throated endorsement of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, delivering a critical boost to the progressive assemblyman just weeks before voters head to the polls.

The endorsement, laid out in a New York Times op-ed, could accelerate a reshaping of the contest as speculation intensifies that incumbent Mayor Eric Adams — running as an independent — may withdraw by the end of the week. That could leave Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo on a collision course in a head-to-head showdown.

“New York City deserves a mayor who will stand up to Donald Trump and make life more affordable for New Yorkers,” Hochul wrote. “That’s Zohran Mamdani.” The governor praised his “courage, urgency, and optimism,” stressing common ground on public safety and economic opportunity despite earlier misgivings over his democratic socialist agenda.

The move represents a notable pivot for Hochul, who had kept Mamdani at arm’s length after his upset primary victory over Cuomo in June. Mamdani, 33, a Queens assemblymember and Democratic Socialists of America member, has built his base on labor unions, progressive lawmakers, and grassroots activists but had struggled to land establishment support from figures like Hochul, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Political observers say Hochul’s decision could open the floodgates for other top Democrats to rally behind Mamdani. Polls show him leading by double digits, and analysts note that Hochul’s backing may unify the party at a decisive moment. Mamdani hailed the endorsement at a Bronx campaign stop, calling it a “bridge between progressives and the establishment” and pledging to work with Hochul on affordability initiatives.

Mamdani’s platform — ranging from government-run grocery stores to a Department of Community Safety targeting subway violence to outspoken anti-Israel rhetoric — has energized the left while alarming moderates and business leaders.

Meanwhile, Adams’ campaign is increasingly on life support. Polling numbers remain stuck in single digits, and sources told News 12 the mayor has “made a decision” to exit the race, with a public announcement expected before week’s end. Federal corruption probes into his administration have further eroded his standing.

Though Adams declared on September 5, “I am in the race. And I am the only one that can beat Mamdani,” he has privately told business leaders he may bow out rather than split the anti-Mamdani vote. His campaign insists no final decision has been made, but prediction markets now put the odds of withdrawal at over 80 percent.

Adding intrigue are reports that President Donald Trump has floated potential administration roles for Adams — including at HUD or as an ambassador — in an effort to clear the field for Cuomo. Trump has labeled Mamdani a “communist” threat and is said to favor consolidating opposition behind the former governor. Mamdani has blasted such maneuvering as “an assault on local democracy.”

Even if Adams suspends his campaign, his name will remain on the ballot, as the withdrawal deadline has passed. Still, his exit could consolidate voters behind Cuomo, who is running as an independent, alongside Republican Curtis Sliwa. Sliwa has vowed to stay in the race, dismissing calls to step aside.

