Misaskim And Yedid Open Dedicated Flatbush Branch With New Vehicle

When a crisis or tragedy strikes, timely help can make all the difference. Misaskim and Yedid’s new Flatbush Division brings that help straight to the community, ensuring families in Flatbush, Mill Basin, and Belle Harbor receive the support they need without delay.

Until now, Flatbush was served through Misaskim’s larger Brooklyn Division alongside Boro Park. With the community’s needs growing, the new division enables Misaskim to deliver comfort, dignity, and support quickly, when families need it most.

The division was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly dedicated delivery van, donated by Mike Arje and the Ethel Peres–Gordon Foundation. The vehicle, inscribed in memory of Ruth Peres A”H, her mother Ethel Peres Gordon A”H, and her brother Paul Gordon A”H, will carry their legacy forward as it brings comfort, eases pain, and shoulders the burdens of countless families.

“This isn’t simply about opening another division,” said Matis Soffer, Misaskim CEO. “It’s about making sure no family faces tragedy alone—and no family is left waiting for help in their darkest hour. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we can respond faster and serve our communities even better.”

The new Flatbush Division will provide Misaskim and Yedid’s full range of services, from setting up shiva homes and delivering essentials in times of loss to supporting yesomim and almanos within the Flatbush community. With this new chapter, Misaskim renews its commitment to standing beside every Flatbush family in their time of need.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

