MAILBAG: Create A “Tomchei Mosdos” To Support Tuition Payments And Keep Our Schools Afloat

Dear Klal Yisroel,

We are all aware that many of our local mosdos are struggling with tuition collection. I would like to share a small idea that came to mind and hear your feedback.

If I go to a local grocery store and ask for my weekly groceries without paying because I am struggling, I do not expect them to be able to help me. In fact, once I forgot my credit card and asked the store to put the amount “on account,” and they flatly refused, explaining that they do not offer accounts. Simply put, most stores cannot allow people to take without paying.

However, if one cannot afford food, there is Tomchei Shabbos—a remarkable organization that provides for families without red tape, waiting lists, or prequalification. When Tomchei Shabbos fundraises, the community understands its value and makes it a top priority to support them.

Can we create a similar model for our mosdos? Here’s the idea:

  • Every family would remain responsible to pay full tuition.
  • If a family truly cannot, they would apply to a third-party fund—let’s call it Tomchei Mosdos—for assistance.

This could benefit the community in a few ways:

Accountability: It is harder to request help from a third-party organization than from one’s own school, which may reduce the casual assumption that “the school will understand.” Families will naturally prioritize tuition more seriously.

Fundraising Power: Just as we saw last year when Roshei Yeshiva came from Eretz Yisroel and raised about $14 million in Lakewood alone for mosdos there, a centralized, b’achdus-driven effort on behalf of our local mosdos could be transformative. Unified campaigns can generate greater excitement—and greater results.

Of course, an organization of this kind will require true doers to take it to the next level. If you feel you are in a position to help launch such an initiative, please reach out by email to [email protected]. Kindly include your title (Rabbi, Mr., Miss, etc.), full name, best contact information, and the city you are from.

We also welcome your feedback—whether positive, negative, or suggestions for alternative solutions—so that we can properly gauge how the community might respond to such an initiative.

May we be zoche to a year of geulah and yeshuah for Klal Yisroel.

Signed,

M.F.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review. 

