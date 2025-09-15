“All Bets Are Off”: Trump Warns Hamas After Reports Hostages Being Used as Human Shields

President Donald Trump on Monday issued a sharp warning to Hamas after reports that the terrorist group has moved hostages above ground in Gaza City to serve as human shields against Israel’s advancing forces, calling the tactic a “human atrocity.”

“I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing,” he added. “This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL ‘BETS’ ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!”

The president did not specify what actions the United States might take in response, leaving unclear whether the statement was intended as a policy threat or a rhetorical warning.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks that triggered Israel’s war in Gaza, but so far has stopped short of detailing concrete measures. His latest remarks come as pressure mounts on Israel ahead of a planned offensive to capture Gaza City, which military officials describe as Hamas’s last stronghold.

The warning also followed an emotional plea Sunday from Meirav Gilboa-Dalal, whose son Guy is among the 48 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. She said she had received information that her son had been relocated above ground and was being used as a human shield by Hamas fighters.

“To find out that your son is a human shield — that is rock bottom,” she told Army Radio.

Israel estimates that roughly 20 of the hostages remain alive. Families have pushed for a negotiated release, while Netanyahu’s government has pressed forward with military operations.

