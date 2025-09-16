Fox’s Mark Levin Supports Netanyahu By Showing Up In Court; Slams Witch Hunt Against Him

Fox News host Mark Levin and his wife appeared at the Tel Aviv district court on Tuesday in a show of support for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

At the start of his testimony, Netanyahu announced the launch of the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza City. During his testimony, he received an envelope from his aide. After leaving the court briefly, Netanyahu told the judges he had to leave early to manage the war.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 14’s legal correspondent Yair Altman, Levin said, “I came to show support because this is a witch hunt. Something like this would never happen in the US. This spectacle—to see the Prime Minister receive an envelope, go out, and be required to explain to the judges why he has to end his testimony early while he is managing a war—is an unbelievable sight. I will report to our viewers at home and continue to support Israel.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It should be noted that the court recently ruled that the prime minister must appear for testimony three times a week, despite the fierce opposition of Netanyahu and his followers. The fact that the trumped-up cases against him have been falling apart little by little and that Netanyahu is the leader of a country at battle on seven fronts did not interest the judges.

This is not the first time that Levin has strongly criticized the judicial system in Israel. In the past, he said that it is the “worst court in the world of any court he has ever known.”

“‘Deep State’ is too passive an expression to explain your deceitful court,” Levin elaborated. “Your Supreme Court reminds me of the old Soviet Politburo—they appoint themselves, pretend to be guardians of the law, but in fact, they have taken the power from the people.”

“They wrap themselves in black robes and claim they are carrying out justice, but in practice, they have deprived Israelis of democracy. The citizens of Israel now live under judicial tyranny—it’s that simple. There is no such thing in Western culture; there never was, and it does not exist.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)