New Jersey Teen Charged In Chilling ISIS Terror Plot Bragged He Was “Biggest Antisemite In America”

A shocking terror plot with alleged ties to ISIS has shattered the quiet affluence of Montclair, New Jersey, where two privileged 19-year-olds are accused of plotting mass murder, celebrating antisemitic violence, and preparing for jihad.

Federal prosecutors allege that Milo Sedarat, the son of an Iranian-American poet and a creative director mother, and Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel, the son of a UN diplomat, were part of a radicalized online network bent on carrying out gruesome attacks. Authorities say the two teenagers — both former Montclair High School students — fantasized about executing Jews and orchestrating a Boston Marathon–style bombing on American soil.

Court documents unsealed Thursday depict Sedarat, 19, as a young man steeped in hatred. He allegedly called himself “the biggest antisemite in America,” posed with swords and knives inside his family’s $1.2 million Victorian home, and spoke about “lining up 500 Jews” for execution.

The teen’s chilling rhetoric wasn’t confined to the internet. According to federal investigators, he told his own mother that her Jewish friends “deserve to die,” prompting her to confiscate his samurai swords. Sedarat allegedly bragged online about wanting to “stab them with my sword” and “take their wives as slaves.”

Photographs obtained by authorities show Sedarat dressed in black and wearing a balaclava, brandishing weapons. Others show him at a shooting range. Federal agents say he stockpiled tactical gear and knives and expressed admiration for ISIS and Hezbollah.

Investigators say Sedarat’s co-defendant, Jimenez-Guzel, planned to flee the U.S. to join ISIS. He was arrested this week at Newark Liberty International Airport as he prepared to fly to Turkey, allegedly en route to Syria.

According to prosecutors, Jimenez-Guzel dreamed of infamy — hoping his attacks would earn him a Wikipedia page and a Netflix special. He boasted online that he wanted to be “one of the 100 most evil people in the world,” and offered to perform beheadings for ISIS propaganda videos, telling his peers, “I’ll do it, bro.”

Authorities believe the pair were linked to a wider terror cell stretching from New Jersey to Michigan and Washington State. The Michigan branch allegedly plotted a massacre at LGBTQ nightclubs, purchasing guns and 1,600 rounds of ammunition for what they dubbed “Operation Pumpkin.”

So far, five men and one juvenile have been arrested across multiple states, and officials warn that additional suspects may still be at large — including possible affiliates in the United Kingdom.

—

“It’s So Shocking — It’s Our Backyard”

Montclair residents expressed disbelief that such radicalization could take root in their progressive suburb.

“It’s so shocking to see how such a radical ideology can be living in your backyard,” said Rabbi Yaacov Leaf of Chabad of Montclair. “This is a diverse, open community. To see hate like this grow here — it’s frightening.”

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said the arrests are a sobering reminder that extremism “can take root anywhere — even in one of the most desirable towns in the New York metro area.”

“We will run down every single lead,” she told The Post. “Radicalization is part of our world now, and we can’t take for granted where it may appear.”

—

From Privilege to Extremism

Both teens came from privileged backgrounds. Sedarat’s father, Roger Sedarat, is an award-winning poet and professor at Queens College. His mother, Janette Afsharian, is a four-time Emmy-nominated creative director. Their family home sits along Upper Mountain Avenue — one of Montclair’s most exclusive streets.

Neighbors described them as a “good family,” bewildered at how their son could descend into hate.

Jimenez-Guzel’s mother, meanwhile, works for the United Nations in a post promoting female entrepreneurship — a stark contrast to her son’s alleged calls for jihad and violence against women.

—

The Digital Trail of Hate

Court filings detail months of grotesque online communications. Sedarat allegedly fantasized about “doing a 9/11 to Tel Aviv,” and wrote, “I wanna kill them with a sword … Look them in the eyes as I take their women and stab them.”

He posted photos posing with knives and swords, reportedly telling his co-conspirator he was “ready for jihad.” In one message, he said that if he saw a rabbi walking on a New York street, “you know what’s gonna happen … I’d be fine with getting shot or going to prison.”

Authorities say Sedarat and Jimenez-Guzel’s radicalization accelerated through private chats and extremist forums, where they praised ISIS and dreamed of infamy. Both teens now face federal terrorism charges.

—

A Wake-Up Call for America

The arrests highlight what officials describe as a disturbing new phase of domestic radicalization — one untethered to poverty or religion, driven instead by online hate and the allure of violence.

“These aren’t disenfranchised kids from war zones,” one law enforcement source told The Post. “They’re suburban teenagers with every privilege imaginable — and they still found a way to embrace evil.”

Federal authorities continue to investigate what they describe as a “very real plot” that could have left dozens dead. More arrests are expected as the probe extends across state and international lines.

As Rabbi Leaf put it, “This is a reminder that hate doesn’t need a passport — it just needs an internet connection.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)