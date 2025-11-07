Phone Belonging To Disgraced IDF Advocate General Found At Tel Aviv Beach

A woman swimming at Tel Aviv’s Hof HaTzuk Beach came across a phone that is believed to belong to former IDF Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

“I was swimming this morning at Hatzuk Beach, and at some point in the shallow water near the shore, I saw something that looked like a phone. I picked it up and realized it was an iPhone. I immediately got out of the water, opened it, and saw a picture of the military advocate general,” the woman told Channel 12 News.

“I reported it to the police, the forces arrived, and I was summoned to give testimony,” she added.

Police sources told N12 that the phone was handed over to officers who arrived at the scene. According to KAN News, Tomer-Yerushalmi provided the phone’s code during her police interrogation.

“The device was found, police on their way to the attorney-general,” MK Yitzhak Kreuzer (Otzma Yehudit) wrote on X following the report.

The discovery comes just hours after Tomer-Yerushalmi was placed under 10 days of house arrest and barred from contacting other individuals connected to the Sde Teiman case.