GOOD NEWS FOR NY: Rep. Elise Stefanik Announces Run for NY Governor To Take Down “Worst Governor In America”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a close ally of President Donald Trump, has announced a 2026 gubernatorial bid in her home state of New York.

The Republican lawmaker announced her plans to challenge sitting Gov. Kathy Hochul in a social media post early Friday morning.

Stefanik launched her campaign with a post on social media, calling Hochul “the worst governor in America.”

“Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills. When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families,” Stefanik wrote. “I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe FOR ALL. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents will unify to save our state.”

Hochul is also facing a primary challenge from her own lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

Last month, a shocking poll found Stefanik leads Hochul by one point (43%-42%) among registered voters. The same poll found that Stefanik would best Delgado by six points (43%-37%).

