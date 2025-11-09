Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FDA, CDC Investigating Baby Formula Recall After 13 Infant Botulism Cases Reported

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration seal is seen at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Federal and state health officials are investigating 13 cases in 10 states of infant botulism linked to baby formula that was being recalled, authorities said Saturday.

ByHeart Inc. agreed to begin recalling two lots of the company’s Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

All 13 infants were hospitalized after consuming formula from two lots: 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2.

The cases occurred in Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington.

No deaths were reported. The FDA said it was investigating how the contamination happened and whether it affected any other products.

Available online and through major retailers, the product accounted for an estimated 1% of national formula sales, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who bought the recalled formula should record the lot number if possible before throwing it out or returning it to where it was purchased, the CDC said in a statement.

They should use a dishwasher or hot, soapy water to clean items and surfaces that touched the formula. And they should seek medical care right away if an infant has consumed recalled formula and then had poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing or decreased facial expression.

Infant botulism is caused by a bacterium that produces toxins in the large intestine.

Symptoms can take weeks to develop, so parents should keep vigilant, the CDC said.

A ByHeart spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WHERE IS THE NYPD?! Illegal Street Chaos Between Flatbush And Boro Park As Lawlessness Spreads Across NYC

AFTER 4,118 DAYS IN GAZA: Body Of Hadar Goldin, H’YD, Confirmed To Be Back In Israel

Behind The Scenes Of Goldin’s Return: The Nighttime Drama Between Israel, The US, And Hamas

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli Officials on Genocide Charges

Deri: “Reason For MAG’s Downfall? She Was Central Figure In Arrests Of Lomdei Torah”

Ex-MAG Hospitalized After “Feeling Unwell;” Police Seek To Confiscate Her Passport: “Obstruction Concern Has Increased”

IRAN ON THE BRINK: Authorities Prepare To Evacuate Tehran as Water Runs Out Amid Unrelenting Drought

US Airlines Cancel Over 1,000 Flights for a Second Straight Day Largely Due to Government Shutdown

What to Know if Your Travel Plans Are Impacted by the FAA’s Flight Cancellations

Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order to Block Full SNAP Food Aid Payments