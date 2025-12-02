🚨 Trump Says All Biden Autopen-Signed Documents – Including Pardons – Are “Terminated”

Advertise
President Joe Biden holds a pen as he speaks from the Oval Office of the White House as he gives his farewell address Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he is nullifying any documents signed by President Joe Biden using an autopen, including pardons and commutations.

In a social-media post, Trump wrote that “any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts” bearing an autopen signature during the Biden administration are “null, void, and of no further force or effect,” and that anyone who received a pardon or commutation from Biden should consider those documents “fully and completely terminated.”

Trump and some of his supporters have pushed claims suggesting that Biden’s use of the device made his actions illegitimate or that he was unaware of documents he was signing.

Before leaving office in January, Biden issued multiple pardons — including several for family members he believed were targets of politically motivated investigations — as well as commutations for certain non-violent drug offenders.

Legal experts note that Trump has no authority to retroactively void actions taken by Biden, and his statement carries no legal effect.

