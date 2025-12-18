DRAMA DOWN UNDER: Police Arrest Terror Suspects On Way To Bondi Beach

Counter-terrorism police arrested six suspects in Liverpool, a city in the New South Wales area of Australia, after intelligence tips that they were en route to Bondi Beach, Sky News Australia reported on Thursday.

NSW Police were alerted that the alleged terror suspects had traveled from Melbourne and were believed to be heading toward Bondi Beach.

7NEWS Sydney described the scene: “Heavily armed officers pulled five men out of a car and quickly got them on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs. Another person was then pulled out of another car and arrested.”

The purpose of the men’s planned travel to Bondi remains unknown. However, police assessed the situation as serious enough to warrant a robust response.

Heavily armed tactical officers wearing camouflage uniforms and helmets carried out the arrests in a dramatic operation that circulated on social media.

NSW Police declined to comment on the details of the ongoing operation.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)