Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Another Sydney Massacre Victim Identified: “Adam Smyth Was Murdered Due To Hatred Of Jews”

Adam Smyth

Another victim of the Sydney massacre during the Chanukah party at Bondi Beach was identified on Thursday as Adam Smyth, 50, a husband and father of four children.

Smyth, a non-Jewish Bondi local, happened to be walking with his wife along the beach when the terrorists carried out the massacre and was killed.

Australian Chabad shliach, Rabbi Avraham Berkowitz, stated, “We mourn the loss of Adam Smyth… Adam a good Australian, was not Jewish, but he is unequivocally a victim of antisemitic violence, murdered because hatred was unleashed against Jews.”

“Antisemitism does not only endanger Jews. When hate is allowed to fester as it has been in Australia for the last two years, it threatens everyone. Sending condolences to his wife and four children on your tragic loss.”

A statement from his family said, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Adam Smyth, father of four children and husband to Katrina.”

“Adam and Katrina were walking at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening when they found themselves in the middle of the horrific and devastating attack.

“We are all trying to come to terms with the senseless shooting, of which Adam was a victim. No words can describe the pain of our loss.

“Adam and Katrina were living their best lives together. Their shared love of family and friends, travel and sports—if not always the same team—made their time together truly special.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Netanyahu Greenlights Israel’s Largest-Ever Energy Deal, Banking on Gas and Geopolitics

Liberal Fury In The Knesset: MK Tears Up Bill Protecting Tefilla In Public Spaces

Heartrending Levaya Of HaKadosh Rabbi Eli Schlanger, H’YD, Takes Place In Bondi

BORO PARK: Massive Fire Rips Through Boro Park Matzah Bakery On 36th Street {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

IDF Soldier Dies From Gunshot On Military Base; Circumstances Remain Unclear

CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man Stabbed In The Chest By Man Shouting Antisemitic Slurs

“Total And Complete Blockade”: Trump Tightens Noose On Venezuela, Announces Oil Tanker Blockade

Bombshell Records Show FBI Didn’t Believe It Had Legal Basis To Raid Trump’s Mar-A-Lago In 2022

Trump Defends Chief of Staff Susie Wiles After She Says He Has an “Alcoholic’s Personality”

Jewish, Pro-Israel MIT Professor Shot And Killed; Police Investigating