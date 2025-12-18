Another Sydney Massacre Victim Identified: “Adam Smyth Was Murdered Due To Hatred Of Jews”

Another victim of the Sydney massacre during the Chanukah party at Bondi Beach was identified on Thursday as Adam Smyth, 50, a husband and father of four children.

Smyth, a non-Jewish Bondi local, happened to be walking with his wife along the beach when the terrorists carried out the massacre and was killed.

Australian Chabad shliach, Rabbi Avraham Berkowitz, stated, “We mourn the loss of Adam Smyth… Adam a good Australian, was not Jewish, but he is unequivocally a victim of antisemitic violence, murdered because hatred was unleashed against Jews.”

“Antisemitism does not only endanger Jews. When hate is allowed to fester as it has been in Australia for the last two years, it threatens everyone. Sending condolences to his wife and four children on your tragic loss.”

A statement from his family said, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Adam Smyth, father of four children and husband to Katrina.”

“Adam and Katrina were walking at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening when they found themselves in the middle of the horrific and devastating attack.

“We are all trying to come to terms with the senseless shooting, of which Adam was a victim. No words can describe the pain of our loss.

“Adam and Katrina were living their best lives together. Their shared love of family and friends, travel and sports—if not always the same team—made their time together truly special.”

