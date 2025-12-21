Donald Trump Jr. Declares GOP “A Thing of the Past,” Says Trump Now Leads the “America First Party”

Donald Trump Jr. declared Sunday that the Republican Party is effectively finished, saying that his father now leads what he called the “America First Party” and the “Make America Great Again Party.”

Speaking to thousands of activists at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Trump Jr. told the crowd that the political landscape has fundamentally changed and that traditional party labels no longer apply.

“This isn’t the Republican Party anymore,” he said. “It’s the America First Party. It’s the Make America Great Again Party. And we are not going back.”

The remarks drew loud cheers from the audience, followed by sustained chants of “USA! USA! USA!” Trump Jr. embraced the moment, joking that anyone not joining in was likely a political infiltrator. “If someone wasn’t chanting USA next to you, you know they’re a Democrat plant,” he said. “They just can’t do it. It’s like pouring holy water on a vampire.”

Trump Jr.’s speech argued the conservative movement as under siege from both Democrats and Republicans In Name Only, or “RINOs,” asserting that attacks on figures like President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and himself would intensify as the 2026 midterm elections approach.

“Midterms are coming around the corner, and make no mistake,” he warned. “The Democrat Party wants to do whatever they possibly can to shut this movement down. Not just the Democrats—the RINOs.”

Despite declaring the Republican Party obsolete, Trump Jr. went on to urge the crowd to support Republican candidates in the 2026 elections, arguing that maintaining congressional power is essential for advancing his father’s agenda and continuing the fight for “Americans feeling left behind.”

In some of his most pointed remarks, Trump Jr. focused on young white men, claiming they have been systematically marginalized by diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

“For a generation, they were left behind by DEI,” he said. “They were told, ‘You don’t check a couple boxes. You may be better, you may be smarter, but you’re not getting into that college. You’re not getting that job. You’re certainly not getting a promotion.’ And then you’re told you’re privileged despite being discriminated against.”

“It’s funny,” he added, “but it’s actually happening.”

