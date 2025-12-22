SHOCKING REPORT: Top US Cybersecurity Official Failed Polygraph While Seeking Highly Sensitive Intel

Reports that the acting head of the nation’s top cybersecurity agency failed a polygraph exam while seeking access to highly sensitive intelligence have sent shockwaves through the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a Politico report, acting Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Madhu Gottumukkala failed a counter-intelligence polygraph administered after he sought access to a tightly restricted intelligence program shared with CISA by another U.S. spy agency. The report further alleges that the episode triggered an internal investigation and the suspension of multiple career cybersecurity officials.

DHS officials, however, reject that account outright.

“Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala did not fail a sanctioned polygraph test,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “An unsanctioned polygraph test was coordinated by staff, misleading incoming CISA leadership.”

McLaughlin said several employees were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, but stressed that the action complied with department policy and was unrelated to any failure by Gottumukkala.

Politico reported that Gottumukkala pushed for access to a controlled access intelligence program that required a counter-intelligence polygraph and that at least six career staffers were later placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly misleading leadership about that requirement. DHS strongly disputes that characterization.

The outlet said its reporting was based on interviews with four former and eight current cybersecurity officials, including Trump administration appointees who worked with or had direct knowledge of the events. All were granted anonymity due to concerns about retaliation.

According to the report, the polygraph took place in late July and was intended to determine whether Gottumukkala could be granted access to one of the most sensitive intelligence programs available to CISA. Officials cited by Politico said the originating intelligence agency required any personnel seeking access to first pass a counter-intelligence polygraph.

DHS counters that the test was not authorized and that career staff misrepresented its necessity.

“We expect and require the highest standards of performance from our employees and hold them directly accountable to uphold all policies and procedures,” McLaughlin said. “Acting Director Gottumukkala has the complete and full support of the Secretary and is laser focused on returning the agency to its statutory mission.”

As a civilian agency, CISA employees typically do not undergo polygraphs or require access to the highest levels of classified intelligence, though such testing is common across the Pentagon and intelligence community.

Politico also reported that senior officials questioned whether Gottumukkala needed access to the intelligence at all and that an initial request was denied in early June. A second request, signed by Gottumukkala, was later approved after a senior official left the role, according to the report.

Following the polygraph, at least six career staff members involved in coordinating the test were notified that their security clearances were being temporarily suspended for allegedly providing false or misleading information, according to letters reviewed by Politico. Those employees were later placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

DHS has not commented publicly on the status or timeline of the probe.

Gottumukkala was appointed CISA deputy director in May and previously served as commissioner and chief information officer for South Dakota’s Bureau of Information and Technology. DHS has described him as a veteran cybersecurity leader with more than two decades of experience across the public and private sectors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)