Help Bobbie’s Place Rebuild After Fire

On this last day of Chanuka, please help Bobbie’s Place rebuild and restock after its recent fire damage.

Days after Succos, the building adjacent to Bobbie’s Place was destroyed in a terrible fire. The fire itself did not spread to our building, but Bobbie’s Place had smoke and other damage. A significant amount of clothing was lost.

Thankfully, we obtained temporary facilities nearby and were up and running a few days later. We distributed thousands of winter coats and other winter clothing, and just last week we provided thousands of toys to families for Chanuka. Some pictures are below.

We now must rebuild Bobbie’s Place and restock our shelves. Every donation received this week will be matched.

