Tantzers Organization and NYC PBA Partner to Create a Meaningful Chanukah Experience for Children Facing Medical Challenges

In a heartfelt collaboration, Tantzers and the NYC Police Benevolent Association came together to host a special Chanukah program at the NYC PBA headquarters, honoring children known for facing ongoing medical challenges and the families who support them every day.

The initiative was hosted with the support of NYC PBA President Patrick Hendry, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to community and compassion.

The program offered far more than a visit. Children were warmly welcomed into the PBA headquarters, where they met police officers, explored the space, and experienced firsthand the care and dedication behind the badge.

Highlights included visits with the NYPD K9 Unit and the NYPD Mounted Unit, where the children interacted with the horses and learned about the officers who serve alongside them.

Throughout the afternoon, children received thoughtful gifts, posed for photos with officers, and shared meaningful moments of connection in an environment filled with dignity, respect, and genuine warmth.

The collaboration reflected a shared commitment by both organizations to create experiences that uplift, empower, and bring joy to families navigating difficult circumstances.

The program closed with a moving Chanukah candle lighting led by Rabbi Shlomo Farhi, bringing families, officers, and volunteers together in a shared moment of warmth and reflection. At a time when the world often feels heavy and uncertain, the evening served as a quiet reminder that light is created through presence, care, and people showing up for one another.

