Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Gas Prices Drop To $2.79 Nationally, Saving Holiday Vacationers More Than $500 Million

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

As millions of Americans hit the road to spend time with family and friends, drivers are getting some financial relief at the pump, with gas prices expected to remain lower and more stable than in recent years.

GasBuddy projects that the national average gas price this week will be about $2.79 per gallon, down from roughly $3 a gallon at the same time last year. The decline is expected to save U.S. motorists more than $500 million over the holiday travel week, according to the fuel-tracking service.

If the forecast holds, gas prices would be broadly in line with levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global energy markets and sent fuel costs sharply higher.

The easing at the pump comes as holiday travel volumes are expected to surge. AAA estimates that nearly 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday period, an increase of 2.7 million travelers compared to last year. Of those, about 109.5 million are projected to take road trips, a roughly 2% increase from 2024, as driving remains the preferred mode of transportation for nearly 90% of holiday travelers.

GasBuddy data show that motorists have already benefited from lower fuel prices during other peak travel periods this year, including Labor Day and Thanksgiving, when prices dipped to their lowest levels in several years and nearly 30 states reported averages below $3 per gallon.

The trend coincides with the Trump administration’s renewed emphasis on “energy dominance,” a central plank of President Donald Trump’s economic and national security agenda. Administration officials argue that expanded domestic energy production and a lighter regulatory approach have helped stabilize prices.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BNEI BRAK: Thousands Fill Satmar Neighborhood In Jubilant Procession Marking Release Of 15 Bnei Torah Prisoners

Lawyer For Chareidi “Draft Dodger:” Police Left Him With Severe Injuries; I Was Shocked To My Core”

CONGRATULATIONS: Tucker Carlson Crowned The 2025 Antisemite Of The Year

Israeli Man’s Eyesight At Risk After Brutal Antisemitic Assault In Cyprus

Jews Attacked In Turkey On Way To Chanukah Licht: “Leave The Country!”

Ukrainian Elimination? Russian General Killed By Bomb Under His Car In Moscow

Preparation For An Attack? Israel Warns U.S. About Iranian Missile Exercise

Porush: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Causing A Rift With Largest Jewish Kehilla In The Diaspora”

NEW DETAILS: Sydney Terrorists Hurled Bombs At Crowd That Failed To Detonate; Slammed “Zionists”

Jewish Merchant Arrested in Syria Likely to Be Freed as Family Raises Concerns of Antisemitism Over Arrest