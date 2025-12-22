Gas Prices Drop To $2.79 Nationally, Saving Holiday Vacationers More Than $500 Million

As millions of Americans hit the road to spend time with family and friends, drivers are getting some financial relief at the pump, with gas prices expected to remain lower and more stable than in recent years.

GasBuddy projects that the national average gas price this week will be about $2.79 per gallon, down from roughly $3 a gallon at the same time last year. The decline is expected to save U.S. motorists more than $500 million over the holiday travel week, according to the fuel-tracking service.

If the forecast holds, gas prices would be broadly in line with levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global energy markets and sent fuel costs sharply higher.

The easing at the pump comes as holiday travel volumes are expected to surge. AAA estimates that nearly 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday period, an increase of 2.7 million travelers compared to last year. Of those, about 109.5 million are projected to take road trips, a roughly 2% increase from 2024, as driving remains the preferred mode of transportation for nearly 90% of holiday travelers.

GasBuddy data show that motorists have already benefited from lower fuel prices during other peak travel periods this year, including Labor Day and Thanksgiving, when prices dipped to their lowest levels in several years and nearly 30 states reported averages below $3 per gallon.

The trend coincides with the Trump administration’s renewed emphasis on “energy dominance,” a central plank of President Donald Trump’s economic and national security agenda. Administration officials argue that expanded domestic energy production and a lighter regulatory approach have helped stabilize prices.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)