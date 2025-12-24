Advertise
Utah Man Arrested Over Antisemitic Threats After Explosives Found in Home

Police in Ogden, Utah arrested 21-year-old Skyler Rose after investigators say he posted antisemitic threats online, including a statement about blowing up a synagogue. According to court documents, officers searching his home found multiple homemade explosive devices and a firearm.

Rose was booked into the Weber County Jail and is facing seven counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, along with additional weapon-related charges. A judge ordered he be held without bail due to public-safety concerns.

