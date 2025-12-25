Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. Coast Guard Again Reverses Course On Swastika Policy After Outcry From Jewish Groups

The US Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba sits docked during a visit with crew by US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in Panama City, June 24, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool photo via AP)

The U.S. Coast Guard has again been forced to backtrack after outrage from Jewish groups, removing language that would have downgraded swastikas and nooses from hate symbols in its harassment policies.

The late-Thursday reversal — the second such retraction in recent weeks — came only after intense scrutiny from lawmakers and Jewish organizations. The move was enough for Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) to lift her hold on the nomination of Admiral Kevin Lunday to permanently lead the Coast Guard.

“I am pleased to see that the policy now directly refers to stronger language against swastikas and nooses,” Rosen wrote, though she sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security for the confusion and lack of transparency surrounding the issue.

The controversy erupted after reports revealed that updated Coast Guard manuals had quietly reclassified swastikas and nooses as merely “potentially divisive,” rather than explicit symbols of hate. That change went through despite prior assurances from Lunday that no such downgrade would occur.

Following renewed backlash, Lunday issued a new directive stating the language had been “completely removed.” The relevant section of the manual is now visibly blacked out.

While Lunday was confirmed, Rosen made clear the matter is not closed. She placed a hold on another Homeland Security nominee, warning that accountability is still required to ensure service members are protected from antisemitic and racist harassment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Major Winter Storm Set to Slam Tri-State, Threatening Hazardous Travel and Heavy Snow

Military Police Drag Yeshivah Bochur From His Sick Bed In Overnight Raid

Uproar After Video Shows Baharav-Miara’s Deputy Secretly Meeting Ex-MAG: “Hid His Face Like Common Criminal”

GEVURAH: HaRav Aharon Feldman Treats Man Yelling At Him With Care And Respect [VIDEO]

AUSTRALIA: Antisemitic Firebombing Targets Chanukah-Decorated Vehicle in Melbourne, Just Days After Chanukah Massacre

A ‘Super Flu’ Is Tearing Through the US—and the Peak Hasn’t Even Hit

MORAL PERVERSION: Police Complaint Filed After Artwork In Germany Depicts Anne Frank In A Keffiyeh Artwork

Levin Gives Up; High Court Wins: No One Will Head Ex-Military Advocate Affair

Pennsylvania Principal Faces Firing After Leaving Antisemitic Voicemail for Jewish Parent

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4-Year-Old Girl Struck by School Bus Released from Hospital After Surgeries