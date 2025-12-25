U.S. Coast Guard Again Reverses Course On Swastika Policy After Outcry From Jewish Groups

The U.S. Coast Guard has again been forced to backtrack after outrage from Jewish groups, removing language that would have downgraded swastikas and nooses from hate symbols in its harassment policies.

The late-Thursday reversal — the second such retraction in recent weeks — came only after intense scrutiny from lawmakers and Jewish organizations. The move was enough for Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) to lift her hold on the nomination of Admiral Kevin Lunday to permanently lead the Coast Guard.

“I am pleased to see that the policy now directly refers to stronger language against swastikas and nooses,” Rosen wrote, though she sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security for the confusion and lack of transparency surrounding the issue.

The controversy erupted after reports revealed that updated Coast Guard manuals had quietly reclassified swastikas and nooses as merely “potentially divisive,” rather than explicit symbols of hate. That change went through despite prior assurances from Lunday that no such downgrade would occur.

Following renewed backlash, Lunday issued a new directive stating the language had been “completely removed.” The relevant section of the manual is now visibly blacked out.

While Lunday was confirmed, Rosen made clear the matter is not closed. She placed a hold on another Homeland Security nominee, warning that accountability is still required to ensure service members are protected from antisemitic and racist harassment.

