Georgetown University Cuts Ties With Antisemitic UN Official After Major Backlash

Georgetown University has quietly severed its ties with Francesca Albanese, a United Nations Special Rapporteur, following months of mounting outrage over her antisemitic statements and comments justifying the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

Albanese, who had been listed as an “Other Affiliated Scholar” at Georgetown’s Institute for the Study of International Migration, has now been fully removed from the university’s website. Her biography page has been deleted, and her affiliation is no longer referenced anywhere on Georgetown’s platforms.

The move follows a sustained campaign by UN Watch, which documented Albanese’s rhetoric in a detailed 60-page report accusing her of antisemitism and support for terrorism. For more than six months, UN Watch publicly pressed Georgetown to cut ties.

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer welcomed the decision, writing on X, “It’s time to expel all supporters of terrorism from our universities.”

Neuer said Georgetown’s action sends a clear message: holding a senior UN title does not place someone above accountability, and universities should not provide cover for those who promote hatred.

UN Watch is now calling on the United Nations to remove Albanese from her post. Her record has already drawn international consequences. In July, the United States sanctioned Albanese, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio accusing her of engaging in political warfare against the U.S. and Israel and of spreading “unabashed antisemitism.”

The case has also renewed scrutiny of Georgetown’s foreign funding ties, including reports that the university has received roughly $1 billion from Qatar since 2005 — a relationship that has coincided with efforts to downplay Islamist extremism on campus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)