Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Suspected Suicide Bomber Strikes Mosque in Nigeria’s Restive Northeast

People inspect the scene of a deadly bomb explosion inside a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jossy Ola )

A bomb exploded during prayers at a mosque in Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri on Wednesday night, killing five people in what police described as a likely suicide attack.

Police said that 35 people were also injured in the attack.

Nahum Daso, spokesperson for police command in the surrounding state of Borno, said in a statement that fragments of a suspected suicide vest were found at the site.

The bombing is the latest in a series of attacks in Nigeria’s troubled northern region, where the country is battling multiple armed groups, including Boko Haram and its splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province.

Several thousand people have been killed, with millions displaced from their homes since 2009, according to the United Nations.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the use of suicide bombers has been heavily attributed to Boko Haram, the Islamic militant group that has previously claimed responsibility for many such attacks across the northeastern region.

Analysts say the group’s use of suicide bombers has subsided over the past few years, but it still has the capacity to launch such attacks. In July 2024, a three-pronged suicide attack on a wedding ceremony in Borno raised the specter of a renewed use of the method by the militant group.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Military Police Drag Yeshivah Bochur From His Sick Bed In Overnight Raid

Uproar After Video Shows Baharav-Miara’s Deputy Secretly Meeting Ex-MAG: “Hid His Face Like Common Criminal”

GEVURAH: HaRav Aharon Feldman Treats Man Yelling At Him With Care And Respect [VIDEO]

AUSTRALIA: Antisemitic Firebombing Targets Chanukah-Decorated Vehicle in Melbourne, Just Days After Chanukah Massacre

A ‘Super Flu’ Is Tearing Through the US—and the Peak Hasn’t Even Hit

MORAL PERVERSION: Police Complaint Filed After Artwork In Germany Depicts Anne Frank In A Keffiyeh Artwork

Levin Gives Up; High Court Wins: No One Will Head Ex-Military Advocate Affair

Pennsylvania Principal Faces Firing After Leaving Antisemitic Voicemail for Jewish Parent

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4-Year-Old Girl Struck by School Bus Released from Hospital After Surgeries

ARRESTED: Australian Man Who Praised Sydney Massacre: Shocking Cache Found In His Home