Did you hear what happened on the 4th night of Chanukah?

An objective bystander passing by the BJX Kiruv center on Avenue K, on the 4th night of Chanukah, would have been very intrigued. A Menorah was being lit in front of a crowd of Jews. Instead of the customary two berachos, there were three separate berachos recited. Why was the beracha of Shehechiyanu also said, if it wasn’t the first night of Chanukah?

It may be surprising, but it is the fact. The reason why Shehechiyanu was recited on the 4th night is because there were Jews who had not yet lit Chanukah Neiros. No one introduced it to them. These are people living in our neighborhood. These are our brothers and sisters. They have the same parents as us, Avrohom, Yitzchok and Yaakov, Sarah, Rivka, Rochel and Leah. No one had told them about the Mitzvah of Chanukah. Therefore, it was a unique simchah, a real Shehechiyanu, to include our acheinu bnei Yisroel who are unaffiliated and don’t feel the unity and bring them into the warmth of Yiddishkiet.

In this week’s Parsha, when Yehudah confronts Yosef Hatzaddik he says, “Ki Eich E’eleh el Avi veHana’ar Eineno Iti, how can I go back to my father if the youth (Binyamin) is not with me?” How can I return and face my father if I leave Binyamin? I must bring him back to our father.

Rav Meir of Premishlan says this question, “Ki Eich E’eleh el Avi.. how can I face my father…?” is referring to us. How can we face our Father in Heaven when most of His children are assimilated and most of His children have no idea who He is and don’t feel a sense of belonging? They don’t feel a connection to Klal Yisroel and don’t feel a sense of community. They have no idea what the Torah is all about. How will we be able to face the Ribono Shel Olam, “Vehana’ar Eineno Iti,” when most of His children have no idea who Hashem is and don’t recognize Him and don’t identify with Him. What have we done to bring His children back?

After Yehuda states that he can’t return to his father without the youth, Yosef just can’t contain and control his emotions anymore. Suddenly, in what may be the most the dramatic words in the entire Torah, he says, “Ani Yosef!” I’m not who you think I am. You think I’m a stranger? You think I’m an enemy? I’m your brother! “HaOd Avi Chai, is my father still alive?”

There’s an obvious question here. Throughout their dialogue, Yehuda kept reiterating that his father was alive. What kind of question is Yosef asking, “Haod Avi Chai, is my father still alive?” He certainly was alive.

The answer is that Yosef was questioning, how can my father be alive if his beloved son is missing? What kind of life is that? There’s a deeper message here: Yosef was saying that our ultimate Father, Hashem, is suffering when even one of his children is disconnected. Hashem wants every Jew to feel unconditional love. Hashem wants every Jew to be invited, every Jew to be included and every Jew to be celebrated.

Ani Yosef – The Midrash says that the brothers received the shock of their lives. Their world turned topsy turvy. They had no idea that this was really their brother.

The Midrash says that we’re also all going to get the shock of our lives. We may have judged people and rejected them because they weren’t like us. Abruptly, a time will come when a whole bunch of Neshamos are going to announce to us “Ani Yosef, I’m your brother Yosef!” Why were you not there for me? I was your neighbor. I was your car service driver. I was your beautician. I was your doctor. I was your nurse. I was the clerk in the store. I was your attorney. I was your dentist. I was your dental hygienist. Ani Yosef. I’m really your brother. You thought you were better than me? Why are you better? We have the same parents. We’re all descended from Avrohom, Yitzchok, Yaakov, Sarah, Rivka, Rochel and Leah. Why did you not invite me and include me and teach and share Yiddishkeit with me?

That’s precisely why BJX was created – to bring this sense of Achdus and Ahavas Yisroel to Flatbush. Had you seen the crowds of Jews attending the BJX events on the first night and forth nights of Chanukah you would have seen college students, young professionals, couples, even young children – public school students – standing by the Menorah, feeling the light and joy of Yiddishkeit.