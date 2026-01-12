Assemblyman Schnall Secures $750,000 in State Funding for Tomchei Shabbos of Lakewood and Bridges

On the final day of voting in the New Jersey Legislature’s current two-year session, Assemblyman Avi Schnall successfully secured $750,000 in critical state funding for two vital organizations serving Lakewood and surrounding communities.

The supplemental funding bill approved by the Legislature includes $500,000 for Tomchei Shabbos of Lakewood and $250,000 for Bridges.

Tomchei Shabbos has been a cornerstone of the community since 1986, providing basic kosher food provisions to thousands of families experiencing economic distress. The organization is widely respected for delivering assistance with discretion and sensitivity, ensuring that individuals and families receive essential support while preserving their dignity.

“Tomchei Shabbos exists to ensure that the basic food needs of every family in our community are met,” said Rabbi Yossi Schreiber, Executive Director of Tomchei Shabbos. “This funding will allow us to continue and strengthen our mission of helping families with care, compassion, and dignity. We are deeply grateful to Assemblyman Schnall for securing this critical support and for recognizing the essential role Tomchei Shabbos plays in caring for those in need.”

The legislation also allocates $250,000 to Bridges, an organization dedicated to supporting families in crisis by providing respite care, host homes, and comprehensive case management. Bridges offers children nurturing environments after school, on weekends, or for longer-term placements when needed, while simultaneously connecting families with therapeutic and practical resources to help them stabilize and thrive.

“I see firsthand how much the right support at the right time can change things for a family,” said Mrs. Rechy Zolty, Founder and Executive Director of Bridges. “Bridges works closely with children and parents during crises, helping bring stability and direction when it’s needed most. This funding allows us to reach more families and do that work thoughtfully and responsibly. We are incredibly grateful to Assemblyman Avi Schnall for his commitment to children and families and for making this support possible.”

Assemblyman Schnall said securing the funding on the final day of the current legislative session was especially meaningful.

“When I joined the Assembly at the beginning of this session, my goal was simple: to help our district on the state level in real, tangible ways,” Schnall said. “In addition to the accomplishments we have – b’siyata d’shmaya – been able to deliver so far, capping off this legislative session by securing additional funding for two such vital organizations is especially fitting. I am deeply grateful that we were able to deliver these resources, and I look forward to continuing this work and accomplishing even more in the next legislative session.”

