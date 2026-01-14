Mark Levin Urges Trump to Act Quickly as Reports Mount of Deadly Iran Crackdown

Conservative commentator Mark Levin warned President Donald Trump on Wednesday that time is running out for the United States to intervene as Iran’s government intensifies its crackdown on nationwide anti-regime protests.

In a post on X, Levin said he had spoken with a contact who recently reached Iraqi Kurdistan and relayed grim accounts from inside Iran. Levin claimed the number of people killed by Iranian authorities was far higher than previously reported and warned that the regime was close to crushing the uprising.

“The massacre is beyond horrific,” Levin wrote, adding that cold weather and sustained violence were forcing protesters off the streets. “If help does not arrive today, or at the very latest by tomorrow, the game is over.”

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that the death toll from more than two weeks of widespread protests may be significantly higher than earlier estimates. Citing two sources, including one inside Iran, CBS said at least 12,000 people — and possibly as many as 20,000 — may have been killed as authorities moved to suppress demonstrations.

Reports of the mounting casualties have coincided with signs that the White House is weighing its next steps. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Trump was leaning toward authorizing some form of military action, though details remain unclear.

Trump himself has publicly encouraged protesters while signaling a hardening stance toward Tehran. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, he urged demonstrators to continue their efforts and suggested consequences were coming for Iranian officials responsible for the violence.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump wrote. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

The administration has not specified what form that “help” might take, and officials have declined to provide details on whether diplomatic, economic or military options are being considered.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)