Desktop & Networking Course -OPEN HOUSE

100% employment rate 2025

Final Open House – Thursday, January 15 at 7:30 PM
PCS Desktop &amp; Network Support Course

100% employment rate from the previous class
Prepare for the #2 Job of 2025 by U.S. News &amp; World Report

Location:
 In Person: 1771 Madison Ave, Executive Center, Lakewood
 Remote: Click link to preregister 

Program Highlights:

Hands-on training in:

 Computer Hardware &amp; Configuration
 Operating Systems &amp; Software
 Network Hardware &amp; Technologies
 Active Directory and more

Limited partial scholarships available

In-person /remote options

Start Date: January 21, 2026

Schedule: 8:15 PM – 10:15 PM

Frequency: Two evenings per week

732 905-9700 ext. 606, email [email protected]

