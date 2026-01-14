Anti-Zionist Groups Oppose Hochul’s Pathetic Proposal for 25-Foot Buffer Zones Around Synagogues

Several anti-Zionist activist groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace, are condemning a proposal by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that would create buffer zones around synagogues and other houses of worship to prevent the harassment of congregants during protests.

The groups, led by the legal advocacy organization Palestine Legal, argue that the measure poses what they call a “serious threat to New Yorkers’ First Amendment rights.” In a joint statement, they warned that the proposal could be used to suppress political dissent under the guise of protecting religious freedom.

Hochul’s proposal would not ban protests outright, but would prohibit demonstrations within 25 feet of the property line of houses of worship. The restriction would apply to all religious institutions, not only synagogues. Hochul has said the goal of the measure is to ensure that “those who simply want to pray can do so without fear or harassment.”

The proposal follows two recent protests at New York City synagogues that raised concerns within the Jewish community. Demonstrators said they were targeting events connected to West Bank settlements, but chants in support of terrorism and violence were reported, along with the use of discriminatory epithets directed at Jews.

At least one of the protests, which took place last week in Queens, occurred more than 25 feet from the synagogue, meaning the proposed law would not have affected it.

In their statement, the activist groups argued that the regulation would create a troubling precedent. “This proposed regulation sends a dangerous message that if people want to insulate their violations of international law from dissent, they need only relocate their events into houses of worship to suppress protest,” the statement said. It was also signed by the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and Pal-Awda, the group that organized the synagogue protests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)