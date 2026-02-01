Florida Man Arrested After Bomb Threat Forces Lockdown at Reform Temple in Ormond Beach

Police in central Florida have arrested a 57-year-old man after a bomb threat targeting a Reform temple triggered a lockdown and a multi-agency security response, marking the latest in a string of incidents that have raised concern among Jewish communities nationwide.

The Ormond Beach Police Department said the suspect, Robert Tuck, was taken into custody on Jan. 28 after authorities traced a threatening phone call made earlier that morning to Temple Beth-El, a Reform synagogue in Ormond Beach, roughly six miles north of Daytona Beach.

According to police, the call prompted an immediate lockdown of the temple’s elementary school and a full sweep of the surrounding area by law enforcement searching for possible explosives. No devices were found.

Tuck was arrested later that afternoon in Daytona Beach and transported back to Ormond Beach, authorities said.

Police said he faces multiple felony charges, including threatening to place or discharge a destructive device and issuing a false report involving a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)