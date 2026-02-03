LAKEWOOD: Fire At Shiras Devorah High School; Hundreds Of Students Evacuated [VIDEO]

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a fire at Shiras Devorah Girls High School on Oak Street in Lakewood, where hundreds of students were inside the building preparing for a school expo, LAKEWOOD ALERTS REPORTED.

The girls were safely evacuated to the Bais Tova gym after flames were reported inside Shiras Devorah’s walls and smoke was detected in the basement. Emergency crews arrived quickly and began investigating the source of the fire.

All students are safe and have been accounted for. No injuries were reported.

Hatzolah was dispatched as a precaution.

It remains unclear whether the fire was connected in any way to the planned student-led expo, which had been scheduled to take place at the school.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN LAKEWOOD ALERTS ON WHATSAPP STATUS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN A LAKEWOOD ALERTS GROUP

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)