BROOKLYN: Jewish Man Beaten, Yarmulka Ripped Off in Antisemitic Subway Attack; Police Hunting Suspect

A Jewish man was assaulted and his yarmulka torn off in a blatantly antisemitic attack on a subway train in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

The assault occurred around 10:45 a.m. aboard a southbound N train at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center subway station, within the jurisdiction of the NYPD’s 84th Precinct and Transit District 32..

Police said the suspect approached a 54-year-old man and repeatedly punched him in the face and body while shouting anti-Jewish statements. During the attack, the assailant forcibly removed the victim’s yarmulke before fleeing the train.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen at the Canal Street subway station in Manhattan.

The attacker was described as a slim-built man with a dark complexion wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, a black jacket, a black surgical face mask and black shoes. He was also carrying an orange backpack.

Emergency responders transported the victim to SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

Officials in New York City Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism said they are coordinating with law enforcement as the investigation unfolds.

“No one should be targeted for wearing a yarmulke—or for expressing their faith in any way,” said Phylisa Wisdom, executive director of the office. She added that the administration of Zohran Mamdani is committed to confronting antisemitism and ensuring New Yorkers can practice their beliefs safely.

Police released photographs of the suspect through the NYPD Crime Stoppers program and urged anyone with information to contact investigators as the search continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)