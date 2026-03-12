🚨 TWO ISLAMIC TERROR ATTACKS IN U.S. IN SAME DAY – FOURTH ONE THIS MONTH!

The United States is facing a surge of extremist violence after two separate terror attacks struck Michigan and Virginia on Thursday, marking four that have taken place in the month of March alone.

In West Bloomfield, Michigan, a gunman driving a truck rammed through the front doors of Temple Israel on Thursday, one of the largest Reform synagogues in the United States. Authorities say the suspect drove into the building and down a hallway while children were attending preschool inside the complex. Security personnel quickly engaged the attacker. The suspect’s vehicle later caught fire, and he was found dead inside the truck.

The attacker was identified as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a native of Lebanon with suspected ties to Hezbollah.

Just hours earlier, a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, killing one person. The suspect, identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, reportedly entered a classroom in the university’s business school building, Constant Hall, and shouted “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire. Jalloh had previously served in the U.S. Army National Guard and had a prior federal conviction for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS. He was released from federal prison in 2024.

The attack killed retired Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who was teaching the class. Several ROTC students in the classroom confronted and subdued the gunman, preventing further bloodshed. Jalloh was killed during the struggle.

Thursday’s attacks follow two other radical Islamist incidents earlier this month.

Last weekend, two teenagers — Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19 — were arrested for plotting to detonate explosive devices near Gracie Mansion in New York City. Investigators say the suspects pledged allegiance to ISIS and hoped to cause mass casualties.

Days earlier, on March 1, a gunman identified as Ndiaga Diagne, 53, opened fire outside a bar in Austin’s Sixth Street entertainment district. Diagne, who was wearing clothing bearing Islamic and Iranian imagery, killed three people and wounded 15 others before police shot and killed him.

And what are officials doing? Well, let’s take a look at New York City. A day before Thursday’s attacks, Ugandan-born NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted an iftar dinner – a traditional dinner in which Muslims break their Ramadan fast. And who did he host? At least one guy who was captured on film making an ISIS salute.

Sleep tight.

