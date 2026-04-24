Wannabe Terrorist Charged In Plot To “Kill As Many Jews As Possible” In Attack On Reform Temple

A North Carolina woman and a 16-year-old Texas teenager have been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to carry out a deadly vehicular attack on a Reform temple in Houston.

Angelina Han Hicks, 18, of Lexington, North Carolina, was charged with conspiring with two men to commit murder and assault at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston. She was being held Thursday at the Davidson County jail under a $10 million bond.

Court documents state that the alleged conspiracy was designed to “kill as many Jews as possible by driving through a congregation at a synagogue.” The attack was allegedly planned for April 21, 2028 — more than two years away — though prosecutors expressed concern that an earlier strike could have been in the works.

“At this time, I have no idea” why Congregation Beth Israel — located more than 1,000 miles from Lexington — would have been targeted, Davidson County senior assistant district attorney Alan Martin said Thursday. He added there had been “some concern that there could be an imminent event” targeting the synagogue.

The Houston Police Department separately announced the arrest of a 16-year-old, charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder in connection with “a threat directed towards certain Jewish institutions” in the Houston area. The department said the FBI and Houston school district police assisted in the arrest. It was not immediately clear whether the juvenile was one of the two male co-conspirators named — only by first name — in Hicks’ court warrants.

“At this time, there is no other known credible threat,” HPD said in a statement.

The FBI’s Charlotte Joint Terrorism Task Force opened the investigation Tuesday evening after receiving a tip from a North Carolina law enforcement agency.

District Court Judge Carlton Terry, explaining the necessity of Hicks’ detention, noted that the two other alleged co-conspirators remained at large. “Allowing a co-conspirator a chance to communicate with either of those individuals or those who could relay a message puts lives at risk,” Terry wrote.

Congregation Beth Israel and its affiliated Shlenker School — a preschool and elementary school — temporarily closed their campuses as a precaution. The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston said local law enforcement agencies were increasing patrols around Jewish institutions in the area.

“This situation is fluid, ongoing, and under investigation,” the federation said.

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