Boro Park to Receive New Poll Site at New BPJCC Community Center

In a significant development for local voters, Boro Park will have a new polling site, bringing a convenient voting location directly into the heart of the neighborhood.

The new poll site will open at the BPJCC Community Center, which recently opened at 5102 13th Avenue. The center, made possible by the support of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, provides residents with a spacious, ADA-compliant facility where eligible voters can cast their ballots during the early voting period leading up to Election Day and on Election Day itself.

The addition of a local early voting site is expected to make it easier than ever for Boro Park residents to participate, eliminating the need to leave the neighborhood to vote before Election Day.

The effort to secure the site was led by District Leader Pinny Ringel, who worked closely with the Board of Elections and community stakeholders throughout the process.

“Bringing a centrally located voting site in the heart of Boro Park is a milestone that breaks down unnecessary barriers to the ballot box”, said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “By providing flexible options closer to home, we ensure that every neighbor- regardless of their work schedule or caregiving duties- has a fair and convenient voice in shaping our future. Thank you to District Leader Pinny Ringel for helping to bring this important upgrade to Boro Park. Thank you as well to the NYC Board of Elections and BPJCC for their partnership and collaboration in bringing this to fruition.”

“I worked closely with Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and the Board of Elections to establish this new polling site in the heart of Boro Park,” said District Leader Pinny Ringel. “This achievement reflects what can be accomplished when elected officials, community leaders, and public agencies work together to deliver meaningful results for our district. I want to thank Assemblyman Eichenstein for his steadfast partnership and advocacy, and to the Board of Elections for approving an additional polling location for our community. I also want to thank BPJCC and its CEO, Avi Greenstein, for partnering with us and making their beautiful new center available for as a polling site. Expanding access to the ballot box is fundamental to a strong democracy, and bringing a polling site directly into the center of our neighborhood will make voting more accessible, increase civic participation, and ensure that the voices of Boro Park residents are heard loud and clear.”

“The importance of voting cannot be overstated,” said Avi Greenstein, CEO of BPJCC. “Our community’s voice deserves to be heard, and having an accessible voting location in the center of Boro Park makes civic participation easier than ever. We encourage every eligible voter to take advantage of this opportunity and make their voice count.”

“Bringing an early voting site to Borough Park means every resident, every family, every worker, every voice in this community has a fair and convenient opportunity to make themselves heard,” said Senator Sam Sutton. “Democracy only works when we show up, and I urge each and every one of you to cast your ballot and help shape the future of our neighborhood and our city.”

“It’s a mitzvah for every person to vote, and now, with an early voting site in the heart of Boro Park, no one has an excuse,” said Councilman Simcha Felder. “I commend the BPJCC for their efforts to make this a reality, and I look forward to seeing a huge turnout on Election Day.”

The new location is expected to serve thousands of voters and represents a major expansion of voting access in one of Brooklyn’s largest communities. Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration status and review their Board of Elections mailer to confirm their polling information ahead of the upcoming election cycle.

BPJCC also plans to launch a community-wide voter awareness campaign to encourage eligible residents to use the new voting location and participate in the electoral process.

The poll site will operate from June 13 through June 21 for early voting and will also be open on Election Day, Tuesday, June 23.

Voters can also check their polling site location online at vote.nyc/page/find-your-poll-site.

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