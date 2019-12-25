Mekubal HaRav Dov Kook Bursts Into Tears After Lighting Menorah





The mekubal Harav Dov Kook burst into tears after lighting the menorah, while whispering a silent tefillah, Kikar Shabbos reported.

Harav Kook’s students explained that the Rav says that the time of lighting the menorah is mesugal for yeshuos for the community and individuals and therefore he davens by the lit candles every night of Chanukah for those in need of yeshuos.

This year, the Rav added a special tefillah for shemiras Shabbos in the city of Tiveria.

The Rav recently publicized a handwritten kriyas kodesh to the traditional public who don’t necessarily say Kriyas Shema every night to add the recital of Kriyas Shema, which is a mitzvah d’oraiyasa, when they light the menorah.

“To the community seeking simcha – simchas mitzvas Chanuka: I want to take the opportunity to remind and emphasize the mitzvah of Kriyas Shema, to everyone lighting a menorah individually or in public places,” Harav Kook wrote. “Kriyas Shema is obligatory every night for every Jew, is very easy to fulfill and its benefit is very important. You should be zocheh to hakol (everything).”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







