Multitudes of Bnei Torah around the World commemorated the 50th Yahrzeit of The Tzaddik, The Likutei Basar Likutei, Hagaon Harav Shmuel Alter Zt”l with special sedorim learning in many Yeshivas,. Among them Kollel Yungerleit from BMG, Highland Park Kollel, and Talmidim of Nitra (in Chester) and Torah Vodaath, can be seen in pictures below.