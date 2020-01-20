NYC: Three Fatal Fires Overnight, 2 of Them Suspicious; Man Found Bound, Burned In Queens Fire





Three men died in separate fires around the city, and officials say two of those fires are suspicious.

A house that under construction burned in Queens Village overnight.

Authorities found a body inside. The victim had been bound, police said.

A fatal fire in Brooklyn has also been labeled suspicious.

In that fire, the body of a man with neck and chest trauma was found in the lobby of the burning four-story apartment house on Adelphi Street in Fort Greene.

In the Bronx, an 85-year-old man died in a high-rise fire in Co-Op City. His 49-year-old-daughter suffered smoke inhalation. She is listed in stable condition.

