IDF Launches Large-Scale Multi-Front War Drill 





The IDF launched a drill simulating multi-front combat on Sunday morning, according to the IDF spokesperson.

The four-day drill will take place through Wednesday and involve the participation of all military units, including representatives from the IDF Ground Forces, the Air Force, the Navy, the Northern and Southern Command as well as the intelligence and cyber defense units. The focus of the drill is assessing and improving communication between military units as well as joint planning of military operations.

The drill was planned in advance and was not launched in response to recent tension due to the unveiling of the “Deal of the Century,” the IDF said.

The IDF believes that there is an ongoing existing threat of a multi-front war against Israel and specifically that a potential conflict on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon initiated by Hezbollah could lead to multi-front combat, with terror organizations in Syria and the Gaza Strip joining in the fray.

