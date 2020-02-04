NEW SEGULA? The Vitznitzer Rebbe & 100 Chassidim Cross The Egyptian Border Into Sinai In Historic Trip [PHOTOS]





Two days after returning from a visit to London, the Vitznitzer Merkaz Rebbe (Reb Mendel) left early Tuesday morning on a mysterious trip which was kept top secret until the last moment, traveling toward Eilat with over 100 chassidim.

The story began when 75 Vitznitzer chassidim who donated more than NIS 50,000 to Vitznitzer mosdos received a surprise message about a trip with the Rebbe and were asked to arrive at the main Viznitzer beis medrash in Bnei Brak at 4:30 a.m. with passports and tefillin, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The trip was a complete surprise and was kept completely under wraps until the last minute. Even the participants themselves didn’t know where they were going and at first, they thought they were flying to Poland to the tzion of Rebbe Menachem Mendel M’Rimanov who publicized the segulah of reciting Parshas HaMan on the Tuesday of erev Parshas Beshalach – Shabbos Shira.

Some of the chassidim drove in their cars toward Eilat and davened Shacharis on Har Yoash close to Eilat. Other chassidim, some of whom had flown in from Canada, the United States and Europe to join the trip, flew from Ben-Gurion Airport to Ramon Airport in Eilat. From Eilat, they proceeded to the Taba Border Crossing and crossed the border into Sinai in Egypt.

Important Viznitz personalities and members of the Va’ad Ha’ne’amanim arrived at the site for Shacharis which began at noon along with the recital of Parshas Haman and Shiras Hayam in Sinai next to the Yam Suf. The chassidim are expected to return from the trip overnight Tuesday at 2 a.m.

Viznitzer Chassidus will mark Yud Beis Shevat on the upcoming Shabbos Shira, the Rosh Hashana for the chassidus as it marks the day that the Rebbe established the Vitznitz Chassidic Center. The main celebration will take place on Motzei Shabbos in Nes Tziona.

