1 Million Unemployed In Israel Before Pesach





Israel’s Government Employment Agency has issued a dire statistic stating that the unemployment rate in Israel has risen to 22.6 percent of the entire workforce. Currently, some 939,459 people in Israel have registered for unemployment.

Before the Covid-19 Coronvirus struck, Israel’s unemployment rate was among the lowest it has ever been hovering around 4 percent. Over the past month, with the onset of the virus and its continued growth in Israel, rates of people registering for unemployment reached more than 5,000 per hour at times.

The Employment Agency has predicted that if the rate of unemployment registration continues, then more than 1,000,000 people will be unemployed in Israel before pesach.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







