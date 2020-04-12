Israel: 11,145 Cases, 103 Deaths, Kiryat Sefer, Elad & Other Cities May Be Placed In Lockdown





There are 11,145 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel, with 174 patients in serious conditions of whom 123 are ventilated.

The condition of the 22-year-old Israeli who has been in critical condition after contracting the coronavirus despite no background of preexisting illnesses has improved, according to a statement by Ichilov Hospital. He is conscious and alert but is still attached to an ECMO machine.

The Knesset approved emergency regulations requiring all passengers arriving from abroad to be transferred to quarantine hotels upon arriving in Israel. The move follows Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s announcement on Motzei Shabbos banning all flights from abroad to land in Israel. After the emergency regulations were approved, Netanyahu stated that the ban is lifted and flights from abroad will be allowed to land in Israel.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said on Sunday that the Health Ministry may place a lockdown on additional cities, such as Modiin Ilit, Elad, Ashkelon and Jisry a-Zarqa, according to a Walla News report.

