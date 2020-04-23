KIDDUSH HASHEM: Cleveland Heights Police Grateful To Jewish Children Who Thanked Them





The Cleveland Heights Police took notice of a few Orthodox Jewish children that made a beautiful Kiddush Hashem today.

They posted the following on their facebook page along with the attached photos:

“What a great surprise today when we looked out the window and saw people from our community leaving us a message. A big thank you to the Zimberg Family for taking the time to come by and express their appreciation for all the officers of CHPD. We truly appreciate support!”

