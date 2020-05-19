Shuls Re-Open In Hard-Hit Lombardy In Northern Italy





Shuls re-opened on Monday in the Lombardy region of northern Italy, the epicenter of the severe coronavirus outbreak in the country, after a 10 week-lockdown.

The main shul in Milan, a city in Italy’s northern Lombardy region, reopened in accordance with health ministry regulations, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reported.

Mispallelim must register in advance with the Rabbi to ensure the congregation does not exceed the permitted number. Social distancing regulations must be adhered to, face masks must be worn and children under the age of 13 are not permitted to enter.

At the Beit Menachem shul in Milan, only 28 mispallelim are allowed at one time in the men’s section (half its usual capacity), and 12 in the women’s section. The doors must remain open during tefillos.

Shuls in Rome and Florence, both located in central Italy, also reopened, including the Beit Michael shul in Rome, headed Rav Roberto Columbo, as seen below:

Italy, which has suffered one of the highest death rates from the coronavirus in Europe (now surpassed by the UK), is returning to a normal routine, which in an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country, includes the reopening of churches as well as shuls and mosques.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







