Israel: 21,666 Cases, 308 Deaths, New Cases At Highest Level In 2 Months





The number of new coronavirus cases in Israel continues to surge, with the current number of confirmed cases at 21,666, an increase of 420 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases since April.

The number of active cases has risen to 5,335, with the number of patients in serious condition increasing by five to a total of 45, of whom 28 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 308.

The coronavirus cabinet headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened again on Wednesday to discuss reinstating the Shin Bet surveillance program for coronavirus carriers to stem the tide of the virus.

The program ended earlier this month and Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman is opposed to reinstating it. A recording from a coronavirus cabinet meeting earlier this week during which Netanyahu and Argaman are heard having a tense discussion about the issue was leaked to the media, infuriating Netanyahu. Argaman doesn’t want the Shin Bet to be involved in tracking civilians, preferring that an alternative solution be developed.

Following the partial lockdown imposed on Elad and the neighborhoods of Kiryat Sanz in Tiveria on Wednesday, the government will also discuss imposing restrictions on other areas, with reports saying that the cities of Modiin Illit and Bat Yam may be next in being declared “restricted zones.”

המאבק לבלימת התפשטות נגיף הקורונה: שוטרים פועלים לאכיפת התקנות לשעת חירום בשכונות שהוכרזו כאזורים מוגבלים בטבריה. במסגרת הפעילות הוקמו מחסומים בכניסות והיציאות משכונות אלו. אנו קוראים לציבור להישמע להנחיות משרד הבריאות, שכן אי קיומן משבש את המאמץ הלאומי למנוע את התפרצות הנגיף pic.twitter.com/SN8aXOfSNL — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) June 24, 2020

There is also concern about the city of Kfar Saba and the Bedouin town of Rahat in southern Israel, which have seen sharp increases of virus cases in recent days.

Defense Ministry Benny Gantz stated on Wednesday that he signed an order authorizing the emergency call-up of 250 reserve soldiers, most of them from the Home Front Command. to aid in the battle against the coronavirus crisis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








