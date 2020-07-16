COVID-19 Carrier Was Present At Mass Tel Aviv Protest





The Health Ministry has discovered that a confirmed coronavirus carrier was at the mass protest in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Motzei Shabbos, Ynet reported.

The carrier was present at Rabin Square and on Rechov Ibn Gavriel between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It was estimated that about 10,000 people attended the protest.

The report added that currently no information is known if any protestors were identified by the Shin Bet as being in the same proximity as the coronavirus carrier and ordered into quarantine.

Following the protest, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy said that Israel will see an increase in the number of coronavirus infections as a result.

“Although the pain and concern of the protestors can be understood, it was a risky gathering and I fear we’ll see the results in the coming days in an increase in the number of infections,” Levy said in an interview with Ynet.

“It’s completely clear that the protest was a mass gathering without adherence to any health regulations to prevent infection and the transmission of the virus from person to person.”

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto used harsher words regarding the protest, saying it was a “health terrorist attack.”

“I understand the scope of the economic crisis, the worry, frustration, the struggle for livelihood, the great difficulty – it’s all true,” Grotto said. “Ultimately we’re doing everything we can to prevent gatherings. We’re paying a heavy price (socially and economically) to halt the virus and then we see photos of [Rabin] Square of a mega health terrorist attack.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








