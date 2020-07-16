Israel: Gov’t To Approve Closure On Weekends, Limit Gatherings To 10 People





Israel’s Health Ministry reported a new high of 1,898 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a number that has nearly reached the red flag of 2,000 daily cases that Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said would indicate the need for a full nationwide lockdown.

The number of active cases has risen to 24,284, and the number of seriously ill patients has surged to 204, with 57 on ventilators. The death toll has risen to 380.

The current daily doubling rate is 4% and if there is no improvement, the number of active patients can double within 16 days.

In light of the new record number of daily cases, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ held an emergency meeting of his new coronavirus advisory team at noon on Thursday with senior government officials and ministers.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu announced that the measures agreed upon at the meeting will be brought for Knesset approval on Thursday evening, including a nationwide lockdown on weekends, the reduction of the number of people allowed at shuls and other gatherings to ten people, and allowing restaurants to open for delivery service only, among other measures.

The prime minister said these interim measures will be implemented in the hope of avoiding a full lockdown.

According to what Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday, a nationwide lockdown is inevitable by next week. However, according to a Channel 12 News report on Thursday, the Health Ministry began preparing for an interim period of further restrictions to try to avoid the necessity of another full lockdown on Israel’s citizens. If these steps don’t work and the infection rate does not decrease, the government will declare a full lockdown.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are continuing efforts to find a suitable candidate to lead the efforts against the coronavirus. Netanyahu offered the position to former Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov but he refused the offer, according to a Channel 12 News report.

The report added that Netanyahu and Gantz agreed on another candidate, Maj-Gen. Amir Abulafia, who served as the head of the IDF’s Planning Directorate until three months ago.

Due to the soaring amount of coronavirus tests being performed every day and the distress calls of the Kupot Cholim (HMOs) who told the Health Ministry that they cannot keep up with the pace, the Health Ministry ordered the Kupot Cholim on Wednesday to only test those who are symptomatic unless they live with someone who is a confirmed carrier or are employees working with those in high-risk groups, such as nursing home employees.

The Health Ministry allows some leeway for medical professionals to use their discretion to test some asymptomatic patients.

A security guard at the Knesset was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Health Ministry has launched an epidemiological investigation to determine who is required to enter quarantine in the wake of the diagnosis.

