Life In Prison For Teen Murderer Of Ari Fuld HY’D





Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, the Arab terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld, h’yd, in Gush Etzion two years ago was sentenced to life in prison by the Judea military court on Tuesday.

The court also granted Fuld’s family damages of NIS 1.25 million ($365,128).

Jabarin, then 17, stabbed Fuld multiple times in the back and neck outside the Gush Etzion shopping center on September 16, 2018, where he was shopping for the upcoming meal before Yom Kippur.

On that day, Jabarin, a resident of the village of Yatta, near Hebron, first traveled to the Ziv junction armed with an 8-inch knife but failed to find an IDF soldier he could stab. He then went to the Mearas Hamachepeilah but found it closed and then to the Beit Lechem checkpoint but decided against attacking anyone there since he thought other Palestinians might get in the way. He then went to the Gush Etzion junction, where he noticed Ari with his back turned.

Fuld, 45 died as a hero, as despite his fatal wounds, ran after Jabarin to prevent him from stabbing his next victim, jumping over a low stone wall and shooting and wounding him before collapsing.

“Every murder has two victims, Fuld’s widow Miriam said before the trial. “The victim and the family left in its wake. Nothing will comfort me. I lost the love of my life, my soulmate, my companion, the only person who can comfort me, my partner, my best friend.”

“But multiple life sentences and a punishment preventing the murderer from enjoying the blood money that the Palestinian Authority has paid – just for killing Ari – will bring a bit of justice to such a cruel reality. Murder is the most serious crime, and we expect the most severe punishment.”

