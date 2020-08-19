TEHLLIM – Further Deterioration In Condition Of Pittsburgher Rebbe





The condition of the Pittsburger Rebbe, HaRav Mordechai Mottel Yissachar Leifer, 64, who was hospitalized on Shabbos morning due to the coronavirus, has deteriorated further, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The Rebbe is currently hospitalized in critical condition in the ICU of Laniado Hospital in Netanya, sedated and ventilated.

The Rabbanim of Ashdod, where the Rebbe lives, called to the public to hold a public tefillah on Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul, and the Belzer Beis Din Kehal Machzikei HaDas also published a notice to daven for the Rebbe.

The Rebbe’s sons and sons-in-law delivered words of chizuk on the Pittsburgher phone hotline encouraging the public to continue davening and accept personal kabbalos for the zechus of the Rebbe’s refuah sheleimah.

Prior to being sedated, the Rebbe had specifically requested from his chassidim to increase their recital of Tehillim, especially – to those who are able to – to recite the whole sefer of Tehillim consecutively – since that holds a special power. Special minyanim for the recital of the entire Sefer Tehillim are being held in the Beis Medrash in Kiryat Pittsburgh in Ashdod.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe, HaRav Mordechai Mottel Yissachar Ber ben Rochel b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







