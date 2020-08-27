WATCH: IDF Soldiers Map Home Of Terrorist Who Killed Israeli In Petach Tikvah





In the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning, IDF forces mapped the home of the Palestinian terrorist, Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat, 46, who murdered Rav Shai Ohayon on Wednesday in Petach Tikvah.

“IDF combat soldiers carried out an operation [overnight Wednesday] in the village of Rujeeb in the area of the Samaria Territorial Brigade to map the home of the terrorist suspected of carrying out the stabbing attack on Wednesday in Petach Tikva, in which the late Rav Shai Ohayon was killed,” the IDF’s spokesperson said. “The mapping was carried out to evaluate the possibility of demolishing the house.”

Earlier on Wednesday night, IDF soldiers and members of Shin Bet raided the terrorist’s home, thoroughly searching it, confiscating documents, and interrogating family members.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated on Wednesday that the government will take action to demolish the home of the terrorist.

“My wife Sara and I embrace the family, the wife and four children who were left today without a father. We will take action to demolish the home of the terrorist and seek the most severe punishment,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Although IDF forces usually map out terrorists’ homes days after the suspect is arrested, the home cannot be legally demolished until the end of a legal process and appeals often delay or block the demolition. Earlier this month, Israel’s Supreme Court blocked a government request to demolish the home of the terrorist who murdered IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal.

The terrorist, Dweikat doesn’t fit the typical profile of a Palestinian assailant as he held a work permit, which requires extensive background checks and periodic screenings by Israeli security services. He is also middle-aged, unlike most assailants who are in their teens or 20s.

