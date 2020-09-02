TERROR: Two Injured In A Car-Ramming Attack In The Shomron





An IDF soldier and a Border Police officer were injured in a terrorist ramming attack at the Tapuach Junction in the Shomron on Wednesday morning.

According to Israel Police, the terrorist rammed his car into the police officers at the junction, injuring them slightly, and then exited his car with a knife in his hand and ran toward the officers.

Another officer at the checkpoint opened fire on the terrorist and neutralized him.

החשד לפיגוע דריסה בצומת תפוח שבשומרון: הנהג דרס שוטרים, ירד מהרכב ורץ לעברם עם סכין שלופה

(צילום: נדב גולדשטיין, TPS)@carmeldangor https://t.co/z2irsCnLZv pic.twitter.com/07TcFXxMOj — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 2, 2020

The two victims, aged 20 and 23, who suffered mild injuries, were treated by MDA responders at the scene and were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva for further treatment.

Exactly week ago, a Palestinian Authority terrorist stabbed Rav Shai Ohayon to death in Petach Tikvah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







